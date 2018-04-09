Angolan ex-strongman's son planned to steal $1.5 bln: govt - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Angolan ex-strongman’s son planned to steal $1.5 bln: govt – Citizen
Citizen
Angolan ex-strongman's son planned to steal $1.5 bln: govt
The son of Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos planned to siphon off $1.5 billion when he ran the oil-rich country's sovereign wealth fund, the finance ministry said Monday. The figure is three times higher than an initial sum illegally …
