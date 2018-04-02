Angry constituents stone Rep in Taraba — Nigeria Today

Angry constituents stone Rep in Taraba

By John Mkom

Jalingo—Some angry constituents, weekend, attacked Garba Hamman Julde, a member of the House of Representatives from Taraba State.

Julde, who represents Bali/Gassol federal constituency in the lower legislative chamber, had been pelted with stones by the constituents for allegedly being abandoned for two years.

The lawmaker had presented 11 motorcycles and one car to the ward executives and local government chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bali Local Government Area when the incident occurred.

He was, however, quickly spirited away by security operatives but not without sustaining injury in the attack.

An eyewitness, Musa Sandirde, said the lawmaker was attacked just as he finished a speech and moved to present keys to the car and motorcycles to Bali executives.

Sandirde, who said the constituents vowed not to reelect him in 2019, explained how the lawmaker was attacked, saying: “Trouble started after he ended his speech at the rostrum and was making way to present key of the motorcycles to the beneficiaries.

“There and then, some youths started chanting ‘ba mu so’ in Hausa, while at the same time throwing sand, stones and sachet water at him. Police then quickly intervened and moved him to safety.”

On his part, Ibrahim Daka, a party executive of Bali LGA, wondered why the lawmaker would abandon his people for two years and show up to present a car and motorcycles to a few people.

He said: “He has completely abandoned the people that sent him to Abuja. For more than two years, he went missing, only for him to show up this weekend to say he was presenting 11 motorcycles and one car to ward and LGA party chairmen.”

“He did that because election is here and they are the people who will serve as delegates to elect party flagbearers again. But the people he abandoned turned against him and showed their anger.”

Julde could not be reached for comments but one of his aides who did not want his name mentioned confirmed the attack.

