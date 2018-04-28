Another Club Sacks Maradona As Coach — Nigeria Today

Another Club Sacks Maradona As Coach

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was sacked at United Arab Emirates (UAE) first division club Fujairah SC on Friday, his lawyer Matias Morla confirmed on Saturday. After Fujairah SC failed to gain automatic promotion to the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) on Friday, Maradona lost his job at the UAE league. Fujairah SC had a 1-1 […]

The post Another Club Sacks Maradona As Coach appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

