Another Collaboration? #BBNaija’s Teddy A spotted with Phyno — Nigeria Today

Another Collaboration? #BBNaija’s Teddy A spotted with Phyno

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate Teddy A has been teasing his fans with new music expectations since his exit from the reality show. While he has been busy with media rounds all week, he did find some time to hang out with his friend and former collaborator, Phyno. Teddy A had previously released a song […]

The post Another Collaboration? #BBNaija’s Teddy A spotted with Phyno appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

