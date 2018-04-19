Another fraud rocks AGF office over Uwajeh appointment as PARP Member — Nigeria Today

Another fraud rocks AGF office over Uwajeh appointment as PARP Member

An unconfirmed media report reveals that the presidential committee on asset recovery headed by Chief Obla has orchestrated and perfected plans to appoint one Victor Osita Uwajeh aka Olikaeze Onichaugbo, a self acclaimed UK based private investigator as a consultant on asset recovery.

We are fantastically surprised and it beats our imagination as to how a defendant who is facing a criminal prosecution by the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation on four count charge bothering on forgery, conspiracy, fraud and criminal impersonation before Hon.Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court Abuja in CHARGE No.FHC/ABJ/CR/148/2017 FRN. Vs. VICTOR OSITA UWAJEH, will be rewarded with a juicy Federal Government Appointment despite his absconding outside Nigeria and willfull refusal with impunity to attend court and stand his trial.

It is embarrassing and as such making mess of the fight against corruption for a man who is accused of using Forged documents criminally to deceived UK authorities thereby painting the image of our Country black and whom the presiding Judge on 18/4/2018 described as Fugitive of the law could be celebrated.

A preliminary investigation conducted to verify these bogus certificates Victor Uwajeh is using to deceive and defraud unsuspecting people shows that the certificate Victor Uwajeh is parading was issued to him last year 2017 in the United Kingdom as a permit to work as a human and vehicle access controller, elevator and office building guarding and car park operator. This license was issued to Victor Uwajeh on the 26th May, 2017 with license number 100390916576656, issued by the Security Industry Authority (sia) UK. This is information is verifiable.

All other security licenses been paraded by Uwajeh are fake and forged documents and they are downloadable free of charge on google. This is a brief character of a person that will be appointed as a consultant to an anti corruption agency.

