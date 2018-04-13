Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors — Nigeria Today

Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors
Reports claim that a company developing two cryptocurrencies raised $660.79 million in initial coin offerings and disappeared with the money. The company initially paid commissions with cash but reverted to worthless tokens.
The post Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!