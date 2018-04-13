Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa — Nigeria Today

Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa
Another Nigerian identified as ThankGod Okoro, 30, has been killed in South Africa. NAN reports that the victim hailed from Ogbaku in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Habib Miller, who is based in Pretoria, confirmed the killing of Okoro in a telephone interview […]
Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!