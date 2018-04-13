 Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa — Nigeria Today
Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

Another Nigerian identified as ThankGod Okoro, 30, has been killed in South Africa. NAN reports that the victim hailed from Ogbaku in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Habib Miller, who is based in Pretoria, confirmed the killing of Okoro in a telephone interview […]

