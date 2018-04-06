Another Nigerian stabbed to death in London — Nigeria Today

Another Nigerian stabbed to death in London



Police offer £20,000 reward to find killer of Lagos lawmaker’s son

An 18-year-old Nigerian, Israel Ogunsola, was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in Hackney, London. His death, together with the death of a man in his 50s, takes London’s suspected murder toll to more than 50 in just three months.

Ogunsola was said to have approached the police with his knife wounds shortly before 8:00p.m. on Wednesday, following the attack. Officers rushed to his aid in Link Street, in the east London borough. Paramedics and staff from the London Air Ambulance attempted to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene less than half an hour later.

This is coming shortly after the son of a Nigerian lawmaker, 26-year-old Abraham Badru, was shot dead in the same area in London. Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Ogunsola, the Metropolitan Police said. They were held on Wednesday night.

The teenager’s father, Dele Ogunsola, who lives in the nearby Jack Dunning Estate, confirmed yesterday that his son had died. The deceased, who was studying computer programming, was described by his dad as “academically brilliant.”

The father of London’s latest knife crime victim yesterday demanded that the “bloodshed must stop,” saying that his son was just cycling to meet friends when he was stabbed to death Wednesday night.

Mr. Ogunsola, 55, a customer services administrator, said: “My son was a well brought up boy who respected everyone and was liked by all and sundry. “The bloodshed must stop. London’s streets are so dangerous. Young people are being slaughtered every day. If it means bringing back more stop-and-search, then so be it. We have to tackle this problem and the government needs to do more.”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom police have offered a £20,000 incentive to anyone who can offer information that will lead to the arrest of the killer(s) of the son of a Nigerian lawmaker. Twenty six-year-old Abraham Badru, who once received a police bravery award, was gunned down in Hackney, east London, a few weeks ago.

Badru was praised after giving evidence against a gang, which committed rape on the Frampton Park Estate in 2007. Police said he was shot while opening the boot of his car to look for a drink. The Metropolitan Police said just before the attack at around 11:10p.m., Badru had parked his black Mercedes on Ferncliff Road when he was approached by a suspect or suspects.

He had not planned to be home at that time but had returned due to a change of plans. Paramedics and cops were called to the scene, but on their arrival, he was pronounced dead.

A black male, believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket, walked along Ferncliff Road in the direction of Downs Park Road and through a nearby alleyway after the sound of a gunshot, officers added.

His family has said they are devastated by his death, describing the pain as ‘unbearable.’ They added, “Abraham has been snatched from us; he didn’t die of an illness, a freak accident, or of natural causes, no death is ever easy but he died because he was shot.”

