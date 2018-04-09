 Another One! Preorder the New TECNO Camon X and X Pro with 24MP Front Camera & Get an Extra Gift Box — Nigeria Today
Another One! Preorder the New TECNO Camon X and X Pro with 24MP Front Camera & Get an Extra Gift Box

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Since the launch of the latest Camon X and X Pro smartphones on April 5th at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, many smartphone enthusiasts have been anticipating when the device will be available in Nigeria and how much it will cost. The good news is TECNO Mobile has begun pre-orders for the CAMON smartphones at all SLOT […]

The post Another One! Preorder the New TECNO Camon X and X Pro with 24MP Front Camera & Get an Extra Gift Box appeared first on BellaNaija

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

