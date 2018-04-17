Another Online Firm Like MMM Defrauds 7,000 Nigerians Of N3bn — EFCC — Nigeria Today

I don’t why MOST Nigerians are brain dead when it comes to the issues of finances. Each time you tell them you will make 30% gain in one month, they will lose decurum and behave like zumbies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has busted the activities of an online company, Swiss Golden Company Limited, which defrauded over 7,000 Nigerians to the tune of over N3 billion. EFCC operatives Spokesman, EFCC zonal office, Kano, Idris Isyaku, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said:

‘’The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered N216,402,565.05 from Swiss Golden Company Limited, an online investment that purportedly deals with buying and selling of gold bars. ’The recovery was sequel to a petition the commission received from thousands of complainants who alleged that they invested in Swiss Golden Company Limited, which was advertised as an online investment that deals in buying and selling of gold bars.

‘’The petitioners further alleged that after investing over a billion Naira into the business, Swiss Golden refused to pay them any dividend or pay them back their capital. ’Upon receipt of the petition, the commission swung into action by first inviting the petitioners where they volunteered statements. Through intelligence, the commission picked up one Maxim Lobaty, a Russian and two Nigerians, Austin Emenike and Dickson Nonso Onuchukwu, in Lagos.

‘’The trio were, subsequently, conveyed to the Kano operational zone of the EFCC for further investigation. ’Swiss Golden, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, was discovered through investigation to be a Ponzi Scheme designed to defraud innocent victims of their hard earned money.

“After being drilled at the commission’s Kano zonal office, Maxim and his co-suspects consented to the refund of the investment. It is through that, a total of N216,402,565.05 have now been recovered.

“Investigation into the alleged fraud is still on going and all efforts are being made to recover the money involved and the alleged suspects brought to justice.”