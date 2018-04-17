 Another Ponzi Scheme, Swiss Golden Company Limited Defrauds Nigerians Of N3bn — Nigeria Today
Another Ponzi Scheme, Swiss Golden Company Limited Defrauds Nigerians Of N3bn

—Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has busted the activities of an online company, Swiss Golden Company Limited, which defrauded over 7,000 Nigerians to the tune of over N3 billion. EFCC operatives Spokesman, EFCC zonal office, Kano, Idris Isyaku, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said: ‘’The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered […]

