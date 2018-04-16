Another Shocking Looters’ List Emerges — Nigeria Today

Another Shocking Looters’ List Emerges
Former Special Assistant on New Media to President Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Sunday released a fresh “looters’list” via his Facebook page. The list contained mainly the names of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) currently serving as governors and ministers. The fresh list is the second of Omokri’s lists released in response to the […]
The post Another Shocking Looters’ List Emerges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!