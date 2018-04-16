Another Shocking Looters’ List Emerges — Nigeria Today

Another Shocking Looters’ List Emerges

Former Special Assistant on New Media to President Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Sunday released a fresh “looters’list” via his Facebook page. The list contained mainly the names of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) currently serving as governors and ministers. The fresh list is the second of Omokri’s lists released in response to the […]

The post Another Shocking Looters’ List Emerges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

