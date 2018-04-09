 Another suicide bomb attempt foiled in Uni Maid - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Another suicide bomb attempt foiled in Uni Maid – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Another suicide bomb attempt foiled in Uni Maid
Vanguard
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Special Forces, in conjunction with some Nigerian Army troops, successfully foiled a suicide bombing attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at the University of Maiduguri, Borno on Sunday night. AVM Olatokunbo
Nigerian Air Force special forces foil bombing attempt at UNIMAIDNAIJA.NG
JUST IN: Special Forces save Uni Maid from suicide bombersTheNewsGuru
Troops foil attack on UNIMAID, gun-down female suicide bomberDaily Post Nigeria
Nigeria Today
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.