ANRP elects exco at first congress in Kogi State — Nigeria Today

ANRP elects exco at first congress in Kogi State
The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in Kogi State has held its first congress. Members of the executive that would pilot the affairs of the party in the next five years were elected. Renowned renewable energy advocate Segun Adaju emerged the Chairman, while Ojo Salami, emerged as the party’s Vice Chairman. Other members of executive […]
