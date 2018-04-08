 ANRP elects exco at first congress in Kogi State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ANRP elects exco at first congress in Kogi State

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in Kogi State has held its first congress. Members of the executive that would pilot the affairs of the party in the next five years were elected. Renowned renewable energy advocate Segun Adaju emerged the Chairman, while Ojo Salami, emerged as the party’s Vice Chairman. Other members of executive […]

ANRP elects exco at first congress in Kogi State

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.