 Anthony Hopkins’ Maniacal Twitter Dance Video Goes Viral — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Anthony Hopkins’ Maniacal Twitter Dance Video Goes Viral

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Um, can somebody check in with Anthony Hopkins, please?

The man who brought Hannibal Lecter to life has, at the time of writing, just over 200 000 Twitter followers, but thanks to the power of the retweet this video has been seen close to four million times.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Never mind the ‘dance like nobody’s watching’ line, because Anthony is all about the “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play” life.

Go on, Anthony, let the tiger out of the cage:

I know you want more deets on that musical number so here’s Mashable:

The musical number you’re hearing is called “The Plaza.” It’s a cut off the 2012 classical music album, Composer, which features compositions written by Hopkins and selections from film scores.

Consider yourself informed.

We can’t write about Hopkins and not plonk a Hannibal Lecter scene in the story:

Good evening, Clarice.

[source:mashable]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.