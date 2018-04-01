Anthony Joshua beats Parker to wins World heavyweight title bout — Nigeria Today

Anthony Joshua beats Parker to wins World heavyweight title bout

British-born Nigerian heavyweight star, Anthony Joshua on Saturday defeated New Zealander Joseph Parker in the Principality Stadium in a world heavyweight title bout.

Joshua won the fight in an unanimous points decision, with the three judges scoring him 118-110, 118-110, 119-109 to earned him his sixth world title and win his 21st professional bout.

With the victory, Joshua now has WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles to his name.

“My strategy was to stick behind the jab, that’s one of the most important weapons,” He said after the victory.

Meanwhile, Parker has hinted that he would love to have a re-match with Anthony Joshua but maintained that Anthony Joshua was a better champion.

“Today I got beaten by a better champion. It’s a good experience being here. Thank you all for the opportunity. No regrets. We’ll be back again. I’d love to have another go; it’s back to the drawing board.” he said.

