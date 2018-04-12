Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder fight has to happen for boxing - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder fight has to happen for boxing – SkySports
SkySports
Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder fight has to happen for boxing
Anthony Joshua says for $50m dollars he will fight Deontay Wilder "tomorrow", adding that the fight "has to happen" for boxing. Wilder accepted Joshua's invitation – made in the aftermath of his points victory over Joseph Parker – for a fight to become …
