Anthony Joshua seeking Wladimir Klitschko's 'knowledge' as Deontay Wilder rivalry intensifies - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Anthony Joshua seeking Wladimir Klitschko’s ‘knowledge’ as Deontay Wilder rivalry intensifies – SkySports
SkySports
Anthony Joshua seeking Wladimir Klitschko's 'knowledge' as Deontay Wilder rivalry intensifies
SkySports
Anthony Joshua wants to tap into Wladimir Klitschko's “boxing encyclopedia” brain as he plots his route to becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Joshua toppled Klitschko in a memorable Wembley battle last year and his attentions have …
