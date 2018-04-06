Anthony Joshua's next opponent is close to being revealed with two names in the frame - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today

Anthony Joshua’s next opponent is close to being revealed with two names in the frame – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Anthony Joshua's next opponent is close to being revealed with two names in the frame
Independent.ie
Anthony Joshua celebrates with the WBO Heavyweight belt after victory over Joseph Parker in their WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Championship contest at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 30, 2018 …
Anthony Joshua very likely to face either Deontay Wilder or Alexander Povetkin, says Eddie Hearn
WBA orders Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin negotiations to start
Anthony Joshua given 30 days by WBA to negotiate Alexander Povetkin
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!