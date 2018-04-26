Anti–govt protests in Tanzania flop - The Herald — Nigeria Today

Anti–govt protests in Tanzania flop – The Herald
News Ghana
Anti–govt protests in Tanzania flop
The Herald
DAR ES SALAAM. – Tanzania's police has effectively thwarted planned anti–government protests that had been scheduled for yesterday, to coincide with Union Day celebrations, the anniversary of the union between mainland Tanzania and the Indian Ocean …
