 Anti–govt protests in Tanzania flop - The Herald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Anti–govt protests in Tanzania flop – The Herald

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News Ghana

Anti–govt protests in Tanzania flop
The Herald
DAR ES SALAAM. – Tanzania's police has effectively thwarted planned anti–government protests that had been scheduled for yesterday, to coincide with Union Day celebrations, the anniversary of the union between mainland Tanzania and the Indian Ocean
Tanzanian president declares Dodoma as the country's sixth cityXinhua
Tanzanian police arrest 9 over aborted demonstrationsNews Ghana
Tanzania Police Beef Up Security Ahead of April 26 DemosAllAfrica.com

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.