Anti-open grazing law not responsible for current Benue killings – State govt — Nigeria Today

Benue State Government has stated that the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was not the reason behind the current killings in the state. The state recalled that before the law was passed in November, 2017, over 2,000 were killed and several persons rendered homeless by the rampaging herdsmen. Terver Akase, […]

