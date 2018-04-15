Anto, Khloe, Lolu Exit #BBNaija House In Final Eviction Show — Nigeria Today

Anto, Khloe, Lolu Exit #BBNaija House In Final Eviction Show

With barely a week to go, Lolu, Khloe and Anto have made their exit from the Big Brother Naija – BBNaija – Reality TV Show, leaving the five finalists to contend for the star prize.

There were 5 Housemates (Anto, Cee-c, Khloe, Lolu and Miracle) up for possible eviction and 3 were evicted.

The trio polled the least votes among the five Housemates nominated for eviction on Sunday evening.

Anto, Khloe and Lolu have been Evicted from the #BBNaija Game just a week shy of the finale. Big Brother wishes them farewell on their journeys. Check out more on #BBNaija here: https://t.co/YD70IFuNgi pic.twitter.com/zXKFUVG1OY — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 15, 2018

Anto back at the #BBNaija Eviction stage, Khloe and Lolu on the Eviction stage for the first time. Check out more on #BBNaija here: https://t.co/YD70IFuNgi pic.twitter.com/PC7PGKhfdR — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 15, 2018

The two other Housemates, Miracle and Cee-C, have therefore joined Alex, Tobi and Nina as the finalists in the running for the ultimate prize of 45million naira.

For Khloe and Anto, it was actually re-eviction from the House, as they had earlier been disqualified and evicted respectively; while Lolu was shown the exit door for the first and only time.

This is how Nigeria Voted this week: Miracle – 44.33%

Cee-C – 27.88%

Lolu – 22.23%

Anto – 3.67%

Khloe – 1.89% Remember, Voting is now open and closes on Friday at 21:00 (WAT). Vote for your #BBNaija winner NOW: https://t.co/TEgHgvTH17 pic.twitter.com/1MXWrV7W2k — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 15, 2018

Before the final eviction, Biggie called the House into the Arena, where ten suitcases were lined up, awaiting for the eight remaining Housemates to open them.

The aim was for Housemates to secure another Wager victory, in light of a slight twist: each suitcase contained a small gifts, but only one held a cash reward.

Biggie instructed Housemates that whoever opened the suitcase containing the money reward would have a claim on the reward, yet also automatically imply that the entire House lost the Wager.

The post Anto, Khloe, Lolu Exit #BBNaija House In Final Eviction Show appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

