 Anto, Khloe, Lolu Exit #BBNaija House In Final Eviction Show — Nigeria Today
Anto, Khloe, Lolu Exit #BBNaija House In Final Eviction Show

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

With barely a week to go, Lolu, Khloe and Anto have made their exit from the Big Brother Naija – BBNaija – Reality TV Show, leaving the five finalists to contend for the star prize.

There were 5 Housemates (Anto, Cee-c, Khloe, Lolu and Miracle) up for possible eviction and 3 were evicted.

The trio polled the least votes among the five Housemates nominated for eviction on Sunday evening.

The two other Housemates, Miracle and Cee-C, have therefore joined Alex, Tobi and Nina as the finalists in the running for the ultimate prize of 45million naira.

For Khloe and Anto, it was actually re-eviction from the House, as they had earlier been disqualified and evicted respectively; while Lolu was shown the exit door for the first and only time.

Before the final eviction, Biggie called the House into the Arena, where ten suitcases were lined up, awaiting for the eight remaining Housemates to open them.

The aim was for Housemates to secure another Wager victory, in light of a slight twist: each suitcase contained a small gifts, but only one held a cash reward.

Biggie instructed Housemates that whoever opened the suitcase containing the money reward would have a claim on the reward, yet also automatically imply that the entire House lost the Wager.

The post Anto, Khloe, Lolu Exit #BBNaija House In Final Eviction Show appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

