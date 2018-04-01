 Antoine Griezmann 'snubs' move to Manchester United as French forward 'agrees £88million Barcelona switch' - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Antoine Griezmann ‘snubs’ move to Manchester United as French forward ‘agrees £88million Barcelona switch’ – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Antoine Griezmann 'snubs' move to Manchester United as French forward 'agrees £88million Barcelona switch'
Daily Mail
Antoine Griezmann has turned down a move to Manchester United as after agreeing an £88million deal to join Barcelona. According to The Sun, the 27-year-old was one of Jose Mourinho's top summer targets as he looks to build a side capable of challenging
Man Utd in transfer blow: Antoine Griezmann 'snubs United' after big Barcelona decisionDaily Star
Manchester United miss out on Antoine Griezmann as he 'joins Barcelona in £88m deal' – Red Devils transfer gossipMirror.co.uk
Manchester United FC transfer news: Antoine Griezmann rejects Old Trafford move to sign for BarcelonatalkSPORT.com
Sports Mole –CaughtOffside –Hotsports TV (blog) –NAIJA.NG
all 19 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.