 Antonio Conte blames Giroud, Morata for Chelsea's poor season - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Antonio Conte blames Giroud, Morata for Chelsea’s poor season – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Antonio Conte blames Giroud, Morata for Chelsea's poor season
Daily Trust
Antonio Conte has blamed his misfiring strikers for Chelsea's late dash to make the Champions League. Cesc Fabregas capitalised on an error to curl home what eventually proved to be a fourth-minute winner and what was his 50th goal in England's top
Zouma, Loftus-Cheek look for Chelsea chance with or without ConteESPN FC (blog)
Cesc Fabregas Believes Chelsea Are Ready to 'Dig in' & Battle Tottenham Hotspur for a Top 4 FinishSports Illustrated
Chelsea's failure to kill games could cost club Champions League spot, says Antonio ConteEvening Standard
Football.London
all 87 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.