Antonio Conte Can’t Wait To Leave Chelsea- Gianluca Vialli — Nigeria Today

Antonio Conte Can’t Wait To Leave Chelsea- Gianluca Vialli
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte “can’t wait to leave the club” after becoming disillusioned with a lack of influence over the club’s transfer policy, according to friend and former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli.
Chelsea and Antonio Conte are widely expected to part ways at the end of this season amid escalating public tensions with the club hierarchy that date back to last summer’s troubled transfer window.
“Conte can’t wait to leave Chelsea,” Vialli told Sky Sport Italia in his role as a pundit on the match. “He can’t stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him. The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man.”
Gianluca Vialli believes Conte will have no trouble finding a new job that fulfils his ambitions.
“Whether it’s the Nazionale [Italian national team] or Paris Saint-Germain, he’ll find a place where he can start winning something important again,” he added. “There will be a queue of contracts for him to sign.”
