Antonio Conte defends Chelsea record against Jose Mourinho's history-making achievements - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Antonio Conte defends Chelsea record against Jose Mourinho’s history-making achievements – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Antonio Conte defends Chelsea record against Jose Mourinho's history-making achievements
The Independent
Antonio Conte insists his record during his first 100 games in charge of Chelsea compares favourably with that of Jose Mourinho, despite the Portuguese overseeing more victories. Conte reached his landmark game at Burnley on Thursday when victory meant …
Peter Osgood is part of Chelsea's surprising FA Cup connection with Southampton
Antonio Conte insists his century of Chelsea games has been more impressive than Jose Mourinho's 'different era'
Southampton manager Mark Hughes ahead of his side's game against Chelsea
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!