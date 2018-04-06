Antonio Conte Rejects Gianluca Vialli’s Claims Over His Future At Chelsea — Nigeria Today

Antonio Conte Rejects Gianluca Vialli’s Claims Over His Future At Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed Gianluca Vialli’s claims he is “almost looking forward to leaving Chelsea” as untrue.

Former Blues boss Vialli, who played alongside Conte for Juventus, told Sky in Italy his former team-mate appeared unsettled, suggesting both he and the club wanted to go in different directions at the end of the season.

But Conte said today: “It’s not true, it’s not true. Gianluca is a friend but I am not talking with him for one year maybe.”

“It’s not true. It’s very difficult for me but since this season [started] I am listening to a lot of speculation about my future and I am hearing a lot of people talking about my future.

“I am reading a lot of speculation about my future but [this has been] since the start of the season, not now.

“The only thing that is true is that I am committed to this club. I have a contract with this club. I work very hard for this club. This is the only thing that is true. The other situations are not true.”

