 “Any Girl That Doesn'T Marry Me Is A Mumu” – Senator Adeleke's Son B-Red Boasts - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Any Girl That Doesn’T Marry Me Is A Mumu” – Senator Adeleke’s Son B-Red Boasts – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

“Any Girl That Doesn'T Marry Me Is A Mumu” – Senator Adeleke's Son B-Red Boasts
360Nobs.com
Few minutes after his father, Senator Ademola Adeleke declared his intention to contest the September 22 governorship election in the state, Nigerian singer, B-red took to social media to brag about the assertion that he is about to go from being a son
B-Red Trolls Girls Who Won't Marry HimP.M. News
Singer B-Red Declares Any Lady Who Rejects His Marriage Proposal 'Mumu'Concise News
Any girl that doesn't marry me is a mumu – Davido's cousin says on InstagramNAIJA.NG

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.