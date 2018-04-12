Anyone not paying tithe is not going to heaven – Adeboye — Nigeria Today

Anyone not paying tithe is not going to heaven – Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has again issued warning on tithes. He spoke at the April edition of the monthly Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. The cleric said those who still have doubts about tithes should heed his statement. He advised pastors of […]

Anyone not paying tithe is not going to heaven – Adeboye

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

