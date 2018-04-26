Apapa gridlock delays N85m solid minerals export - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Apapa gridlock delays N85m solid minerals export – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Apapa gridlock delays N85m solid minerals export
The Punch
Anna Okon. The persistent difficulty in accessing the nation's major seaport, Apapa, is taking its toll on movement of non-oil exports and may affect the earnings for this year, investigation by our correspondent has revealed. It was gathered that on …
NPA Bans Empty Containers At Ports
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!