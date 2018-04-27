APC announces new dates for congresses — Nigeria Today

APC announces new dates for congresses
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for its congresses. This was contained in a statement released on Friday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi. Abdullahi had earlier explained that some APC Governors asked for a review of the timetable because of Ramadan, which commences in May. In the timetable earlier released, […]
APC announces new dates for congresses
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!