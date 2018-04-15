APC announces new website, social media hadles — Nigeria Today

APC announces new website, social media hadles

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday announced that it has officially hoisted its newly-designed website and other official social media accounts, about five years after the party was registered and three years after it won the last general election.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and made available to news men in Abuja, the party announced www.officialapcng.com as its official website and https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg, https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/ andhttps://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/ as its social media handles.

It also announced Official APC Nigeria as its YouTube handle.

The party has consistently denied @APCNigeria as its Twitter handle and in a recent WhatsApp message, the National Publicity Secretary said “for the umpteenth time, @APCNigeria is not the official twitter hand,e of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation”.

However in his statement on Sunday announcing the new website and social media handles, The party said that “the newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content.

“This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states.

“APC’s new website will be regularly updated with news on Party accomplishments and events.

“Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the Contact Us page. Also follow the APC on the listed social media accounts.”

