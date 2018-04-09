APC chairman, Oyegun speaks on disagreements over his tenure elongation — Nigeria Today

APC chairman, Oyegun speaks on disagreements over his tenure elongation
The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Monday said disagreements and debates that characterised activities of the party lately were hallmarks of progressive politics. He stated this at the party´s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had declared that members of the Odigie-Oyegun […]
