 APC Chairmanship: Endorsement Of Oshiomhole Childish – Odigie-Oyegun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC Chairmanship: Endorsement Of Oshiomhole Childish – Odigie-Oyegun

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has laughed off the purported endorsement of Adams Oshiomhole to replace him as APC chairman at the National Convention of the party scheduled for May 2018. The 79-year-old Odigie-Oyegun, who is a former Governor of Edo State like Oshiomhole, described the endorsement as “childish”. Speaking […]

The post APC Chairmanship: Endorsement Of Oshiomhole Childish – Odigie-Oyegun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.