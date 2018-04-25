APC Chairmanship: Endorsement Of Oshiomhole Childish – Odigie-Oyegun — Nigeria Today

APC Chairmanship: Endorsement Of Oshiomhole Childish – Odigie-Oyegun

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has laughed off the purported endorsement of Adams Oshiomhole to replace him as APC chairman at the National Convention of the party scheduled for May 2018. The 79-year-old Odigie-Oyegun, who is a former Governor of Edo State like Oshiomhole, described the endorsement as “childish”. Speaking […]

