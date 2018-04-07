 APC chairmanship: South-South leaders reach decision on Oyegun — Nigeria Today
APC chairmanship: South-South leaders reach decision on Oyegun

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in South-South geopolitical zone have threw their weight behind the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun’s continuation in office. According to them, Oyegun has advanced progressive ideas, supported the government and championed the rights of members of the APC. They made their position known in a statement […]

