APC chairmanship: South-South leaders reach decision on Oyegun — Nigeria Today

APC chairmanship: South-South leaders reach decision on Oyegun

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in South-South geopolitical zone have threw their weight behind the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun’s continuation in office. According to them, Oyegun has advanced progressive ideas, supported the government and championed the rights of members of the APC. They made their position known in a statement […]

APC chairmanship: South-South leaders reach decision on Oyegun

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

