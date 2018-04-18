APC Condemns Attack on the Nigerian Senate — Nigeria Today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, the party condemned the action, describing it as an attack on Nigeria’s democracy.

“The All Progressives Congress hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice”, he said.