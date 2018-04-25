APC Congress: Enugu LGA chairmanship candidates endorse Nwoye — Nigeria Today

APC Congress: Enugu LGA chairmanship candidates endorse Nwoye

The 17 chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2017 council election in Enugu State have endorsed the State chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, for a 2nd term in office. The party chieftains also presented Nwoye with a cash of 100,000 to enable him purchase the nomination form for the […]

