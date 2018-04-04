APC crisis: Oyegun backs Buhari on tenure elongation — Nigeria Today

APC crisis: Oyegun backs Buhari on tenure elongation

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun, has averred that the crisis rocking the ruling party over the issues of tenure elongation for the leadership at all levels of the party has been “completely and absolutely ” resolved.

The chairman said this while addressing reporters after a close- door meeting with the APC governors at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, stressing that the party’s leadership is back as “one strong united party, strongly behind President Muhammadu Buhari and strongly behind the executive members at the state level.”

The party has been embroiled in a protracted crisis following the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to extend the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Oyegun and the executive members at the state level during the February NEC meeting.

But in a surprise move during the NEC meeting on March 27, President Buhari declared the tenure elongation as illegal and unconstitutional, adding that the members whose tenures have elapsed, should go for election as the party’s constitution stipulated

Details later…

