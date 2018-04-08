APC deceptive, must be chased out in 2019 – Sowore — Nigeria Today

APC deceptive, must be chased out in 2019 – Sowore
The publisher of online platform, Sahara Reporter, says he does not believe in the ‘third force’ coalition midwifed by a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo. He also condemned Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party was deceptive and must be removed in 2019. Mr. Sowore, who is vying for the presidency in 2019, […]
The post APC deceptive, must be chased out in 2019 – Sowore appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!