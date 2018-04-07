 APC exco tenure: Part details of report submitted to Oyegun emerge — Nigeria Today
APC exco tenure: Part details of report submitted to Oyegun emerge

The technical committee on All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) tenure elongation submitted its report on Friday. Oyegun had on Tuesday set up the panel to examine President Muhammadu Buhari’s position. Recall that Buhari had opposed the extension of tenure for the executive committee of the party at the national and state levels. […]

