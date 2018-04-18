APC fixes May 14 for convention — Nigeria Today

APC fixes May 14 for convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced that its National Convention to elect officers for a new term in the party’s leadership would hold on May 14.

According to schedule of activities released by the Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, in Abuja, the party’s Ward Congresses will hold on May 2, while appeal that may arise from the conduct will be entertained on May 3.

The schedule showed that local government area congresses would hold on May 5, with appeal arising from the exercise fixed for May 7.

It indicated that May 9 is the date for congress at states’ level to elect executive committees of the party in all states in the country.

It fixed May 10 for hearing of appeal that may arise from the conduct of the state congresses.

