APC fixes Monday for tenure extension decision — Nigeria Today

APC fixes Monday for tenure extension decision
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) said it would take final decision on the party’s executives’ tenure extension on Monday. National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, announced this on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of a three-hour meeting between governors elected on the party´s platform and the National Working Committee (NWC). The party had on Tuesday, constituted a 10-member technical committee headed by Gov.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!