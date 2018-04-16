APC gets convention committee — Nigeria Today

APC gets convention committee

•Jigawa governor is chair

Jigawa State Governor Badaru Abubakar was yesterday named as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee.

His nomination as head of the 68-member panel confirms The Nation’s exclusive story that the governors picked him for the job after they jointly decided to back President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that the party should hold an elective convention.

The list of members was announced on the newly hoisted official website of the party and its official Facebook page, made public yesterday.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is deputy chairman with Senator Ben Uwajumogu as secretary.

Also listed as committee members are governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo); Kashim Shettima (Borno); Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina); Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo); Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Bindo Jibrilla (Adamawa); Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

The committee also includes former and serving members of the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly, women and youths as well as persons with disability and coalition groups within the ruling party.

The statement was silent on when the committee will be inaugurated as well as when the convention is expected to hold. The tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC), headed by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, will end in June.

Attempt to make the current members of the NWC to continue in office in acting capacity was truncated when President Muhammadu Buhari raised objections to it, saying the idea contravened the constitution of the party and the Nigerian Constitution.

