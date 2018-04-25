APC Governors endorse Buhari for a 2nd Term — Nigeria Today

APC Governors endorse Buhari for a 2nd Term

Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a 2nd term in office, The Cable reports.

The governors made this known after a meeting with the president at the State House.

Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, said Buhari has to go on with his vision to rescue Nigeria. He said:

We came to welcome him back and to commend him for his boldness and courage to declare his intention to run for second term as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which we the 24 governors of the APC duly support. And we have come to encourage him that he must go ahead with his vision to rescue Nigeria from its present challenges.

