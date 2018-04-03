 APC Governors’ Forum Poised To Remove Okorocha As Chairman — Nigeria Today
APC Governors’ Forum Poised To Remove Okorocha As Chairman

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Indications emerged yesterday that governors under the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have concluded plans to remove Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as chairman of their forum. LEADERSHIP gathered reliably that majority of the governors have agreed among themselves to serve Okorocha quit notice, following what they described as highhandedness and […]

