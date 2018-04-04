APC Governors who disagreed with Buhari over Oyegun’s tenure elongation revealed — Nigeria Today

APC Governors who disagreed with Buhari over Oyegun’s tenure elongation revealed

At four three Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), do not agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on tenure elongation for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. They are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Simon Lalong (Plateau). DAILY POST had […]

APC Governors who disagreed with Buhari over Oyegun’s tenure elongation revealed

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

