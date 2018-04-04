 APC Governors who disagreed with Buhari over Oyegun’s tenure elongation revealed — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC Governors who disagreed with Buhari over Oyegun’s tenure elongation revealed

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

At four three Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), do not agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on tenure elongation for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. They are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Simon Lalong (Plateau). DAILY POST had […]

APC Governors who disagreed with Buhari over Oyegun’s tenure elongation revealed

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.