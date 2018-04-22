 APC Inaugurates Convention C’mtee Monday. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC Inaugurates Convention C’mtee Monday.

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Monday, inaugurate the 68-member National Convention Committee as chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja. The party had recently constituted the 68 member committee for its planned elective national convention with governors dominating the list. The composition of the committee which […]

The post APC Inaugurates Convention C’mtee Monday. appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.