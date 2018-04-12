APC, INEC plotting to rig Ekiti guber poll – PDP

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday raised the alarm that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is colluding with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig the July governorship election in Ekiti state.

The allegation was made by the National chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, when the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Bernhard Schlagheck, paid a courtesy call on the PDP national leadership.

He said Nigerians are suffering under the APC administration and are eager to vote out the party in future elections.

Secondus who urged the international community to prevail on the incumbent administration to ensure free and fair election, said “July Ekiti State governorship election will be the first test for this administration. We know that the APC and INEC have perfected plans rig the election.”

Secondus who further cautioned that lack of free and fair elections is a major cause of crisis in Africa, said “when citizens are deprived of their right to vote that will generate crisis that might be difficult to control.

He added “‎Nigeria is an important country in the continent of Africa. The best we can give to our people is election that will be transparent, election that will be credible, election that all, both local and international will welcome.

“So we urge the governing APC that the best they can give this country is to offer one man, one vote. We did that during the electoral campaign in 2015 but they are not assuring this, which means that ‎there is a great fear in the land that the election is not going to be free and fair‎ despite all the promises made by INEC.”

The PDP chairman however added that they have embarked on two major platforms to project the party ahead of 2019, namely generation next and rescue mission. While he added that generation next is to ensuring mentoring for the youths, Secondus said the rescue mission is aimed at salvaging Nigeria from APC’s misrule.

