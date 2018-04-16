APC Launches new website, social media accounts — Nigeria Today

APC Launches new website, social media accounts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a new website and other official social media accounts.

Abdullahi said the newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content.

“This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states”.

Abdullahi said APC’s new website will be regularly updated with news on party accomplishments and events.

“Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the Contact Us page. Also follow the APC on the listed social media accounts”, Abdullahi said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

