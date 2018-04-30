APC Leaders, Governors Diverted N6 Billion Public Funds for Convention – PDP — Nigeria Today

APC Leaders, Governors Diverted N6 Billion Public Funds for Convention – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused leaders and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of diverting N6 billion public funds to finance its forthcoming national convention.

A statement by the its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday said: “Investigation had revealed that some APC governors are being coerced through the presidency and the leadership of the party to move huge sums of money in cash into the APC coffers.

“A bulk of the money had already been frittered away by corrupt leaders in the party and agents of the presidency.

“More saddening is that the money is being pulled from funds derived from federal bailouts and other monies budgeted for development projects in various communities, many of which have now been stalled, leaving the states deprived and impoverished,” the statement reads.

It said it was appalling that this could happen under the APC and the same government that has been accusing others of corruption and publishing ‘fabricated looters’ lists’ just to deceive Nigerians and divert public attention from their sleazes.

It, therefore, challenged the APC to publish the names of governors, ministers and other APC political office holders, who it noted, have already brought in money, as well as inform the nation on why they were moving the money in cash contrary to financial regulations, if its source was not the proceeds of corruption.

“Up till now, the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, even in their self-acclaimed transparency and integrity, have refused to open up on the source of funds for their very expensive 2015 presidential campaign, which was allegedly stolen from states under their control.

“This time, they are again coercing governors to steal money meant for development and payment of salaries to finance their 2019 campaign,” the statement added.

What many Nigerians are yet to know is that the APC actually plans to rake in as much as N14b from government coffers, out of which it has already planned to procure expensive cars for their national officers, as well as share to their leaders close to President Buhari.

“Our inquest shows that the N671 million recently stolen from APC account by some national officers who allegedly moved the money to their private accounts, is linked to diverted public funds. There is documentary evidence and the APC has failed to offer explanations to Nigeria on that,” it said.

